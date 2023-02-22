More than 50 years after Rita Curran's roommate found her strangled to death in her room, police in Vermont say they have identified the killer using DNA found on a cigarette butt and Curran's clothing.

Investigators identified William DeRoos, a man who lived in Curran's Burlington apartment building, as the person responsible with the help of advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogy, police in Vermont's most populous city announced Tuesday.

