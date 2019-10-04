Murder suspect taken into custody following wreck

ALBANY — A wreck at North Monroe Street and West Society Avenue earlier this afternoon resulted in the arrest of a murder suspect.
Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the Albany Police Department, said Cameron Toye was taken into custody at the site of the wreck. Banks said Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was placed on lock down because he was brought to the ER along with the driver he struck.
Banks said Toye caused the wreck as he was fleeing police.
Toye had recently been charged, along with Raymon Martin, with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts following an incident reported on Sept. 24 in which, police officials said, a male juvenile was taken from Swift Street, held and gunpoint and beaten.
Toye was also wanted for the shooting death of 18-year old Dorien McKenzie Judge, who was fatally wounded in a shooting near Hugh Mills Stadium last week.