My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to follow through with $5 million payment to expert who debunked his false election data

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, seen here on March 2, was ordered to follow through with a $5 million payment to the expert who debunked his false election data.

 Lev Radin/Sipa USA/AP Images

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been ordered to shell out $5 million to an expert who debunked his data related to the 2020 election, according to a decision by the arbitration panel obtained by CNN.

Lindell, a purveyor of election conspiracies, vowed to award the multimillion-dollar sum to any cyber security expert who could disprove his data. An arbitration panel awarded Robert Zeidman, who has decades in software development experience, a $5 million payout on Wednesday after he sued Lindell over the sum.

0
0
0
0
0