Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada

Myanmar beauty queen Han Lay, took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country's ruling military junta. Lay has now left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN.

 Napaxalun Sattayatam/AP

Han Lay, 23, captured international attention with an emotional pageant speech during the finals of the Miss Grand International Myanmar competition in 2021 when she held up a banner with the words "Pray for Myanmar" to raise awareness of human rights atrocities committed by junta officials.

