ATLANTA — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Georgia will host its annual, largest fundraising event of the year on Oct. 9: NAMIWalks Your Way, a hybrid format this year, offering awareness, fundraising and community involvement to more Georgians than ever before.
NAMIWalks Your Way will occur at the Emory University Student Center, just minutes away from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Capitol building, with support from the Emory Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.
NAMI Georgia is enthusiastic to be working with Emory nurses, students, faculty and staff to ensure that NAMIWalks Your Way 2021 has maximum impact in the community. Emory School of Nursing subject matter experts will provide information on emerging mental health topics at the Annual Conference, which kick-starts the NAMIWalks Your Way festivities with seminars, workshops and more.
NAMIWalks Your Way is a free event that is equally about awareness, as it is about fundraising. To register as an individual or team for NAMIWalks Your Way, visit namiwalks.org/ga. NAMI Georgia has more than double the number of teams registered this year, compared to last years’ registration numbers.
NAMI Georgia is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. For more information, contact event promoter Shannon Hicks at namiwalks@namiga.org.
