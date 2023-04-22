A poodle named Toodles in Pennsylvania was revived with Narcan after suffering an apparent drug overdose, according to a local shelter.

The dog was rushed to Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania SPCA. The pup was discovered in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington with a person; both were found unconscious and unresponsive, the SPCA said.

