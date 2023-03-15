NASA and Texas-based company Axiom Space have revealed a new spacesuit design — and it could be these very suits that are eventually worn by the first woman and person of color to walk on the moon.

The spacesuits unveiled by Axiom Space on Wednesday are prototypes, though the company says it will be delivering spacesuits that can be used for astronaut training by late summer. The company won a contract last year to produce the suits for NASA.

