NASA has once again waved off an attempt to launch its massive new moon rocket on an uncrewed test mission because of technical issues.

The launch had been slated to take off Saturday afternoon, but those plans were scrubbed after the team discovered a liquid hydrogen leak that they spent the better part of the morning trying to resolve. Liquid hydrogen is one of the propellants used in the rocket's large core stage. The leak prevented the launch team from being able to fill the liquid hydrogen tank despite trying various troubleshooting procedures.

