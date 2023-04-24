When quakes rumbled on Mars and a meteorite smacked into the red planet during the past four years, NASA's InSight lander collected soundwaves that helped reveal secrets of the Martian interior.

During these events, InSight detected for the first time seismic waves traveling through the Martian core. Now, scientists have used the lander's data to determine that Mars has a liquid iron-alloy core that also includes lightweight elements such as sulfur and oxygen, as well as smaller amounts of hydrogen and carbon.

