Demonstrators are expected at the Tennessee Capitol on Monday to protest the expulsion of two Democratic state representatives as officials in Nashville are set to consider sending one of them back to the chamber.

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both Black, were forced out of the legislature in a two-thirds majority vote cast by their Republican colleagues Thursday after participating in a gun control demonstration on the House floor days prior. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a White woman and Democrat who also participated in the demonstration, survived the vote and held on to her seat in the GOP-dominated chamber.

Recommended for you

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Raja Razek, Eric Levenson, Steve Almasy, Amy Simonson, Raja Razek, Dakin Andone, Andi Babineau, Kelly McCleary, Ryan Young, Michelle Watson, Arlette Saenz, Dianne Gallagher, Tina Burnside and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags