A shooter who killed three 9-year-old students and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville Monday had maps of the school, left behind writings and scouted a second possible attack location, police said.

Police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student at the school, and called the attack targeted. Hale was shot and killed by police during the attack, which was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a year.

Recommended for you

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Jamiel Lynch, Michelle Watson, Christina Zdanowicz and DJ Judd contributed to this report.

Tags