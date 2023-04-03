Nashville school shooter fired 152 rounds during the attack, which was planned 'over a period of months,' police say

A couple prays at the memorial for the victims of the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 31.

 Johnnie Izquierdo/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The 28-year-old who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville last week fired 152 rounds, Nashville police said Monday, adding that while they have yet to determine a motive, the shooter planned the attack "over a period of months" and studied other mass murderers.

The shooter, identified as former student Audrey Hale, "acted totally alone," Metro Nashville Police said in the Monday update. Investigators with the police department and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit continue to review writings left behind by Hale, which police said Monday contain documentation of Hale's planning.

