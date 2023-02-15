ATLANTA — Na’ilah Suad Nasir, president of the Spencer Foundation, will deliver the 34th annual Benjamin E. Mays Lecture on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in a virtual format.

At this event, hosted by Georgia State University’s Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence, Nasir will give a presentation entitled, “Learning Is Life-Long and Life-Wide: Reflections on Learning, Leadership and Education Research.”

