National Guard coronavirus testing site in Albany open seven days a week

ALBANY -- Confusion at the Augusta hospital co-ordinating coronavirus screenings should be cleared up after callers initially were told that only those with symptoms could be tested.
Southwest Georgia is the only region in the state where screenings are available for anyone, local officials said on Thursday.
The site in Albany, located at 100 Mercer Ave. behind the Albany Civic Center, is open from 2-6 p.m. seven days per week.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has closed its drive-through testing site but will continue testing at some of its clinics and of any patient admitted to the hospital.
The Mercer Avenue location, staffed by Georgia National Guard personnel, offers no-cost testing, with results expected to be available in 48 hours or less.
Residents are asked to call (706) 721-1852 or visit https://www.augustahealth.org/expresscare/covid-19-virtual-screening for an appointment. However, screenings are available without an appointment.
Despite the initial confusion -- personnel with Augusta University Health were at first unaware asymptomatic residents in southwest Georgia could get tested -- some 200 people had been screened as of Thursday, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said during a Thursday news conference. The National Guard also ran out of tests at one point.
However, those issues should be resolved, giving residents of southwest Georgia a unique opportunity, Dorough said. Earlier, tests were available only to those who had symptoms through Phoebe, or through the Georgia Department of Health only specific categories including first responders, health care providers and those with underlying health conditions.
“What we are asking you, the public, to do (is) to take this opportunity to know the rate of people affected and to allow people to know so they can quarantine,” he said. “To say that Albany is alone in this would be a complete fallacy. If you look at Terrell and Randolph counties, probably Mitchell County, have a higher per-capita death rate than we do.”
Widespread testing will allow individuals who do not have symptoms to isolate at home to prevent spreading the disease to others, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. It also will allow health workers to contact those with whom they have been in contact to alert them of possibly being exposed to the virus so they can take protective measures.
Officials also recommended that residents continue to shelter in place and only go out to conduct essential business.
The number of new coronavirus cases peaked earlier this month in Dougherty County, but other area counties have very high rates of infection. Randolph County’s case rate of the equivalent of 2,354 per 100,000 population remains the highest in the state. In Terrell County, the case rate was 2,126, also among the highest in the state. Both counties have had 19 COVID-positive deaths, with nursing homes particularly hard hit in both.
“It’s very important for this reason,” Cohilas said of residents being tested. “We know we have people who are asymptomatic. They’re going around as if there is nothing wrong with them every day, and we know their going out can infect (others).
“We have literally been at times at No. 3 in the world in per-capita infections. We worked very hard to get to where we’re at today. We’re flattening the curve. We’re still seeing (new) cases, and we’re still seeing people on ventilators.”
On Thursday, there were 42 patients on ventilators in the Phoebe Putney Health System, and those who reach that critical stage have been dying at a rate of nearly 80 percent.
“We want to stop, or at least slow, the infection rate,” Cohilas said. "It’s not something like a tornado where you have a tornado one day and you go out the next day and clean up. Access to testing is critically important. Access to a large percentage of the population is very important.”
Phoebe reported on Thursday that over the previous 24 hours, it had received 68 test results. Of those, 14 patients tested positive for the coronavirus and 54 were negative. An additional 191 patients were awaiting test results.
Through the crisis, 2,305 patients have tested positive and 4,739 tested negative for the virus. Eighty patients have died at Phoebe in Albany, and 23 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
There were a total of 64 patients hospitalized on Thursday for treatment of COVID-19 in Albany, 17 in Americus and 1 at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
Dougherty County coroner Michael Fowler said that 119 county residents have died who tested positive for the disease. Fowler's numbers include Dougherty County residents who died at the hospital, as well as those whose deaths occurred at a residence, hospice or hospital in other cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.