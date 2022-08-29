Hurricane season

Since Georgia is now in the peak of hurricane season, residents should look forward to preparing for the unexpected during National Preparedness Month.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA – Since Georgia is now in the peak of hurricane season, residents should look forward to preparing for the unexpected. September is National Preparedness Month, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with local emergency management agencies, encourages all Georgians to prepare for natural and man-made disasters during this month. This year’s National Preparedness Month’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.”

“Georgia always sees its share of unpredictable weather every year,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “That’s why National Preparedness Month is the ideal time for individuals, families, schools and businesses to plan and prepare for all types of emergencies. Having a plan in place for your family is just the start, but building a ready kit, knowing your evacuation routes and having a plan for your pets puts everyone in a better position in case a disaster happens.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.