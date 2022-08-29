ATLANTA – Since Georgia is now in the peak of hurricane season, residents should look forward to preparing for the unexpected. September is National Preparedness Month, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with local emergency management agencies, encourages all Georgians to prepare for natural and man-made disasters during this month. This year’s National Preparedness Month’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.”
“Georgia always sees its share of unpredictable weather every year,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “That’s why National Preparedness Month is the ideal time for individuals, families, schools and businesses to plan and prepare for all types of emergencies. Having a plan in place for your family is just the start, but building a ready kit, knowing your evacuation routes and having a plan for your pets puts everyone in a better position in case a disaster happens.”
During National Preparedness Month, all residents are encouraged to take steps toward ensuring the safety of themselves, their families, homes, businesses and communities. There will be a new theme each week, along with daily tips for each theme, to help guide residents on how to prepare themselves for any emergency. The Ready Georgia page offers tools to assist with creating emergency plans and designing emergency kits. Taking a small step each week will increase responsiveness when an emergency occurs. The weekly themes during this year’s National Preparedness Month are:
