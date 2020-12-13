ALBANY -- The National Weather Service forecast office in Tallahassee, Fla., has officially recognized Dougherty County as "Storm Ready."
The NWS noted in a news release announcing the designation that devastating weather can strike in communities with little advance notice, and these events can change people’s lives. However, the weather service noted that communities that plan and prepare are far better off when nature strikes than those that fail to plan ahead.
This is why the National Weather Service, along with the Emergency Management community and GEMA, support a program called "Storm Ready." To become Storm Ready, local emergency management personnel must foster a relationship with the National Weather Service, develop redundant means to observe the weather, receive the latest warnings and forecasts, and transmit these warnings to citizens in danger. Redundancy is the key, and it takes quite a bit of effort to develop the infrastructure and plans to get these systems in place.
The Storm Ready recognition shows Dougherty County's dedication in providing the citizens and visitors of the county the best possible emergency preparedness. County emergency officials' ability to monitor weather conditions, receive National Weather Service warnings, and disseminate life-saving information to the public is exceptional, the weather service said, adding, "The citizens of Dougherty County are well-served by these capabilities and your efforts to constantly improve."
Officials at the Tallahassee office of the National Weather Service said they look forward to continuing to work closely with Dougherty County to maintain a valuable alliance and provide the preparedness and weather safety deserved by citizens in the community.
