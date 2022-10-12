Navy SEAL candidate died of bacterial pneumonia in hours after Hell Week training, Navy investigation finds

Navy SEAL candidates, participate in Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training in Coronado, California, on May 4, 2020.

 Anthony Walker/US Navy/AP

Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, 24, died of bacterial pneumonia in the hours after completing what is known as ”Hell Week” during the special operations force’s demanding basic training program in February, a Navy line of duty investigation released Wednesday found.

While there were several signs Mullen was having breathing issues and coughing up fluid in the last 24 hours of training, he was not pulled from training and not sent to a hospital when it was completed.

Recommended for you

Tags