Navy SEAL dies in free-fall parachute training accident

 Naval Special Warfare Command

A Navy SEAL died over the weekend after taking part in a free-fall parachute training, according to a statement from Naval Special Warfare Command.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst was participating in the training on Sunday in Arizona when the accident occurred. Ernst was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon.

