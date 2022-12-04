NC county announces curfew as nearly 40,000 customers remain without power after 2 substations damaged by gunfire

Gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, North Carolina, on Dec. 4, 2022.

 John Nagy/The Pilot/AP

Authorities have announced a mandatory curfew in a North Carolina county where around 40,000 customers lost power after two power substations were damaged by gunfire Saturday night.

At a news conference Sunday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the county will implement a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Sunday night.

Recommended for you

CNN's Ralph Ellis and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Tags