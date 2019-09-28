MARIETTA -- Stacey Abrams will be the featured speaker and the Quitman 10+2 will be honored at the NAACP's 77th annual state convention here Oct. 10-12.
"The (Cobb County) Branch looks forward to meeting and greeting its members and guests throughout the state and ensures their guests will truly be invigorated and inspired to continue the NAACP mission," Cobb County Branch President Jeriene Grimes, who is also the Georgia State Conference's second vice president, said in a news release.
The Quitman 10+2 were arrested at gunpoint in 2010 in a fraud case that NAACP officials say was "fodder conservatives used to promote the idea of voter fraud." The members of the group who were arrested were cleared of all wrongdoing in 2014.
"When we fight, we win," Georgia State Conference President Phyllis T. Blake said, echoing the theme that was adopted by the NCAA at its national convention in Detroit. "We know 2020 will be one of the most important elections of our lives. Due to the oppressive climate for voters of color created in part by elected officials in the state's highest offices, we know we have a fight ahead, and the preparation to protect the black vote starts now."
The lineup of speakers for the planned Oct. 10-12 conference includes Abrams, who lost the close gubernatorial race to current Gov. Brian Kemp last year; Dwight "Ike" Reighard, pastor of Piedmont Church and CEO of Must Ministries Inc. in Marietta; the Rev. Nelson Rivers III, a pastor and vice president of Religious Affairs and External Relations National Action Network, and Bishop Regional Thomas Jackson, president of the Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church headquartered in Atlanta.
For information on events planned at the conference, visit Eventbrite.com,77th NCAA Convention online.