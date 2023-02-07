Neanderthals living 90,000 years ago in a seafront cave, in what's now Portugal, regularly caught crabs, roasted them on coals and ate the cooked flesh, according to a new study.

The finding is significant because it builds upon evidence that overturns the long-standing notion that a taste for seafood — rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are important for brain growth — was one of the unique factors that made our own species, Homo sapiens, smarter than other, now-extinct prehistoric humans, such as Neanderthals.

