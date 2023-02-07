"Our results add an extra nail to the coffin of the obsolete notion that Neanderthals were primitive cave dwellers who could barely scrape a living off scavenged big-game carcasses," said study author Dr. Mariana Nabais, a postdoctoral researcher at the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution in Tarragona, Spain, in a news release.
Archaeologists excavating the site at Gruta da Figueira Brava, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Lisbon, had also found the remains of shellfish. There were limpets, mussels and clams, but shell and pincer scraps from the brown crab were particularly numerous.
Scientifically known as Cancer pagurus, the brown crab is a species crab still commonly consumed today in Portugal, Spain, Italy and France.
This latest study found the Neanderthals hunted mostly larger adult crabs, suggesting they had been selected for the size, with a shell or carapace about 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) wide. Each crab would have provided around 200 grams (7 ounces) of crabmeat.
Patterns of damage to the crab shells and pincers ruled out the involvement of other predators such as birds or rodents, the study said. And crack marks seen on specimens found at the archaeological site were very similar to those produced when eating the crabs today, the study said, although Neanderthals would have used stone tools rather than modern-day metal hammers and cutlery to crack open the shellfish.
Black burn marks the researchers identified on the shells suggested that the crabs were roasted on hot coals to temperatures of between 300 and 500 degrees Celsius (572 and 932 degrees Fahrenheit) then cracked open to access the cooked flesh.
"Whether such foods were perceived as tasteful, reflected some sort of festivity, added social value to whoever harvested them, or had other consumption-associated meanings is beyond our grasp," the study that published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology said.
While crabs aren't easy to catch by hand, the study said it was likely they were caught in shallow low-tide rock pools near the cave, perhaps aided by spears to stun them. The study noted that Indigenous groups across North America have been documented harvesting crabs in this way.