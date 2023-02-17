Nearly 30 dangerous feedback loops could permanently shift the Earth's climate, scientists say

Wildfires in Sakha, Russia, in August 2021. Losing forests is one feedback loop in a complex web of changes that can accelerate the impacts of the climate crisis.

 Ivan Nikiforov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Dangerous climate feedback loops are increasing global warming and risk causing a permanent shift away from the Earth's current climate, according to a new study.

Climate feedback loops are cyclical chain reactions that happen when one change triggers further changes, in a process that keeps on repeating itself. Some of these feedback loops drive down warming, but others amplify it.

