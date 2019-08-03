AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center hosted its annual Children’s Health Fair recently at the Columns Building at Boone Park in Americus. Nearly 150 children from Sumter County and surrounding areas attended the event, which promoted the importance of staying active and healthy
Free health screenings, such as weight, BMI, blood pressure and blood sugar, were offered to children ages 5 to 17. Families also had the opportunity to have their soil screened for lead by the Rural Georgia Healthy Housing Advisory Group. Other local organizations that participated in the health fair included the Sumter County Sheriff's Department, the Americus Fire Department, Books for Sumter Children, WIC, UGA Extension Sumter County and Air Evac. Football players from Americus Sumter High School made a special appearance.
Additionally, Phoebe Sumter and the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc., distributed school items - pencils, paper and rulers – to local students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.