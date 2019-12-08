SOCIAL CIRCLE – This holiday season, shoppers can give the wildlife enthusiast on their list a “license” to keep enjoying the activities they love. A hunting and/or fishing license is the perfect gift for the hunter and angler in your life, with the added bonus of benefiting wildlife and the wild places they enjoy, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
A youth license, a lifetime license or an annual hunting or fishing license are all great examples of how to give access to the great outdoors and provide support for Georgia wildlife and state-managed lands. And, putting those licenses on a beautiful “hard card” (credit card style license) gives puchasers the perfect stocking stuffer.
Youth License
The Youth Sportsman’s License for $15 makes a great gift for anyone under age 16, and allows shoppers to give a gift valued at $70. This license provides for both hunting and fishing privileges and is good through age 17, giving them a full year sportsman’s license once they reach age 16 (when they are required to have a license).
Lifetime Licenses
With a lifetime license, the Georgia resident hunter or angler on your gift list will not need to pay for another state hunting or fishing license … ever. From hunting trophy whitetails to casting for lunker largemouths, their cherished recreation in Georgia is covered. Applications and document details are at www.georgiawildlife.com/LifetimeLicense.
Annual or Other Licenses
Can’t purchase a lifetime license? How about giving an annual or two-year license for that hunter or angler? This purchase provides your sportsman or -woman access to the Georgia outdoors, and even if they already have a current license, the license you purchase will “stack” onto their existing one.
The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to fulfill its wildlife mission. The sale of paid licenses is a key measure through which states receive federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding. Uses of this funding in Georgia vary from operating public fishing areas to managing the state’s 1 million-strong deer herd.
More information on licenses is available at http://georgiawildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes, and purchase a license here https://www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.