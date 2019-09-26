NASHVILLE, Tenn — AAA members needing emergency service can now get help just by talking to their digital assistant.
A new AAA-developed feature for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa allows members to forgo the call and make requests for some roadside service needs such as fuel refills, battery replacements or flat tire repairs directly through their digital assistants.
“Roadside service is the leading reason members join AAA. With one in three calls originating from home, this new feature for Amazon Alexa and Google Home provides an innovative, convenient way for members to request service,” Seth Andrews, Tennessee Government and Public Relations Consultant, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said. “These sorts of services are something people have come to expect.”
There are about 118 million digital assistants in use in U.S. homes, and that number is growing every day. Before using the feature, also called a “skill,” users must enable Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa on their smart device. To request help, members instruct Amazon Alexa to “Open AAA Road Service,” or tell Google Assistant to “Talk to AAA Road Service.”
The skill works with home digital assistants, smartphones or tablets. The first time a member uses the skill, they will be asked to provide information to confirm their AAA membership.
Once that has been done, the skill will talk them through the service-request process.
In 2017, AAA unveiled a similar voice-activated service that allows members to find AAA-approved restaurants.
“This new feature has the potential to change the way many members interact with AAA — especially members who are digital natives,” Andrews said.
For now, the skill allows members to make certain types of roadside service requests only. Those include battery boost/replacement, fuel delivery, vehicle lockout service and flat tire service.
AAA said it is exploring opportunities to expand the system to accommodate full-service requests such as towing.
The Auto Club Group is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.9 million members across 11 states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, most of Illinois and Minnesota and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 59 million members in the U.S. and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
