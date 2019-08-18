CLARKESVILLE – For the first time in 70-plus years, the Lake Burton Trout Hatchery raceways are empty and dry, and the last of the trout has entered North Georgia streams or been transferred to other trout hatcheries. Officials are preparing the hatchery for a renovation, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“The Lake Burton Trout Hatchery was built in the 1930s and is long overdue for a renovation in order to continue serving the angling public,” WRD Fisheries Biologist Anthony Rabern said in a news release. “This large-scale project will temporarily alter the availability of the area for the public, but ultimately will allow us to utilize new technologies to further enhance trout production.”
In the past, this facility was operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and was open to the public seven days a week. However, due to the construction on the property, the hatchery hours will change for visitors. The area will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and will not be open on weekends.
“While we dislike having to be closed to the public on the weekend, this closure time will allow for construction efforts to continue on the area and, in the end, will be worth it when the renovation is complete,” Rabern said.
For more information on Georgia’s fish hatcheries, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/allhatcheries.