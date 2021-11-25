Sherwood Christian Academy seniors Caroline Dougherty, Philip Shayeb, left, and Cohen Kendrick unload vehicles packed with nonperishable food donations for Albany’s The Lord’s Pantry food and clothing ministry. The food and money were raised during SCA’s annual Great Turkey Race – a competition between 6th-12th grades that has come to be one of the largest annual food drive campaigns in the Southwest Georgia community.
From left, Tom Wilburn, director of The Lord’s Pantry ministry accepts donations from Sherwood Christian Academy students Tiffany Carter, Cohen Kendrick, Victoria Vega, Caroline Dougherty and Phillip Shayeb.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Sherwood Christian Academy seniors Caroline Dougherty, Philip Shayeb, left, and Cohen Kendrick unload vehicles packed with nonperishable food donations for Albany’s The Lord’s Pantry food and clothing ministry. The food and money were raised during SCA’s annual Great Turkey Race – a competition between 6th-12th grades that has come to be one of the largest annual food drive campaigns in the Southwest Georgia community.
Special Photo: SCA
From left, Tom Wilburn, director of The Lord’s Pantry ministry accepts donations from Sherwood Christian Academy students Tiffany Carter, Cohen Kendrick, Victoria Vega, Caroline Dougherty and Phillip Shayeb.
ALBANY – In this season of giving and gratitude, Sherwood Christian Academy middle and high school students set out to serve the southwest Georgia community through SCA’s annual Great Turkey Race.
The Great Turkey Race is a collection of canned food and money for people in need and operates like a competition between grades. Students donate a certain number of nonperishable foods and cash and are awarded a turkey feather. The grade with the most feathers is the winner of the “race.” Organizers say the race is possibly the largest single annual food drive campaign in the southwest Georgia community. Over the years, SCA has raised thousands of dollars and collected a large quantity of food items through this event.
Despite the pandemic, the Great Turkey Race of 2021 is no exception to giving. Sherwood students raised $1,871.40 and collected 2,054 food items for The Lord’s Pantry, a food and clothing ministry located in Albany at 219 W. Society Ave. Seniors from the SCA Student Council presented Director Tom Wilburn of The Lord’s Pantry with the donations on Nov. 19. SCA seniors and the school's seventh-grade class were recognized for most donations this year.
Sherwood Christian Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) and the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). SCA has offered a quality, Bible-based, academic program since 1985. It is a vibrant and growing private school with students in grades K3-12th grade. SCA strives to educate students of character who will become Christlike leaders in their homes, churches, work places and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.