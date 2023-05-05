Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as domestic policy adviser, Biden announces

President Joe Biden announced on May 5 that Neera Tanden will succeed Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser.

 Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images

The White House announced last week that Susan Rice would be leaving her post this month, marking one of the Biden administration's highest-profile departures as the president's domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

