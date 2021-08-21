ALBANY -- The denial of a zoning application that would have allowed a new Dollar General store was not based on the usual criticism of discount retailers for two Dougherty County Commission members who had been most vocal on the issue.
The commission unanimously denied the rezoning request for 1.9 acres at the intersection of Gillionville and Lockette Station roads at this week's meeting.
Teramore Development LLC had requested rezoning the property from C-7 (commercial development) to the C-2 (commercial development) designation that would be required for the project to move forward. Sale of the property to Teramore was contingent on the rezoning being approved.
During a Monday meeting representatives from the company requested that the commission delay a vote on the request to allow time to fully consider the request and gather additional information. They also addressed familiar comments made that discount stores like Dollar General offer in the way of nutritious food by stating the proposed store would include the DG Fresh initiative.
DG Fresh stores offer fresh and frozen food selections in selected locations, adding a grocery store element.
However, when asked about their opposition to the application, neither Commissioners Russell Gray nor Gloria Gaines, who made the motion to deny the request, mentioned the earlier criticism.
“I think the current zoning is appropriate to the long-term character of the neighborhood,” Gaines said. “That’s the goal. We are losing population to some of the surrounding counties, and we’re losing them because the aesthetic quality of some of our neighborhoods is not (pleasing).
“This is a school (area). This is a low-density neighborhood.”
In the past, Gray said, similar stores have turned into eyesores over time. As the development ages they often are not maintained, and corporate owners often are reluctant to provide upkeep, he said.
“This is not an indictment of Dollar General,” he said of the vote. “This is an opportunity for the community to bring to the table … to discuss how they can be good corporate partners.”
Several Albany City Commission members also have discussed dollar stores in negative terms over the past several months, and the quality of food offerings has been the most frequent charge leveled at them.
A representative in Dollar General's corporate office, responding to a request for comment by The Albany Herald, said she would provide the request by the newspaper's deadline, but that comment was never received by The Herald.
