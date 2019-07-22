ALBANY – Traffic devices for a neighborhood with a speeding problem and a rezoning request at the site of a proposed future bank site are among the items up for discussion at Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The recommendation to place speed-control devices on Autumn Avenue comes after the city received complaints of speeding in the neighborhood.
“The Engineering Department received a letter concerning speeding in the 3000 block of Autumn Avenue,” according to information prepared for commissioners. “The Traffic Engineering Division initiated a speed study, which resulted in an 85th percentile speed of 38 (miles per hour), which meets the threshold for consideration of speed tables.”
More than 80 percent of property owners in the area signed a petition in favor of the devices.
Speed tables are designed to slow traffic. They are longer than speed humps, generally with a length of about 22 feet, and they have a height of about 3 to 3.5 inches with a flat top.
City staff has recommended approval of the concrete speed tables. The staff gave an estimate of $16,800 for the four devices.
The city has about $36,660 remaining in its Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget for purchase of speed tables.
The zoning request is for a new Colony Bank location at 2900 Old Dawson Road, at that street’s intersection with Pointe North Boulevard. Colony purchased the vacant lot from Planters First Bank, as well as the Planters First Albany branch bank at 113 N. Westover Blvd., in 2018.
The request is to rezone the property from C-5 office/institutional/residential use to C-2 for general mixed-use business use. The C-2 designation will allow for increased setbacks as well as an illuminated sign, which are not permitted in property zoned C-5.
City staff estimated the bank could draw around 980 customer trips each weekday.
Colony, which also has a 2609 Ledo Road location, plans to build the new facility this year. The bank has 27 locations in middle and south Georgia.
Commissioners also will appoint members to the Aviation Commission, Chehaw Park Authority, Albany/Dougherty County Land Bank Authority, Albany/Dougherty County Planning Commission and Albany Utilities Board.