Five people were fatally shot, including an 8-year-old, in a Cleveland, Texas, home after a Friday night rampage that started with a noise complaint about gunfire, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

The gunman, who remains at large, was apparently shooting a rifle in his yard when neighbors asked him to stop because a baby was trying to sleep, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. The suspect then opened fire on the neighbors, Capers said.

CNN's Jessica Flynn contributed to this report.

