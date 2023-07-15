Netanyahu leaves hospital after suffering dehydration during Israel heat wave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to hospital suffering from suspected dehydration, his office said, as fierce heat grips the country.

 Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration amid a heat wave in the country.

Amit Segev, the cardiology unit director at the Sheba Medical Center – where Netanyahu was treated – said the prime minister was fitted with a heart monitor during his stay.

