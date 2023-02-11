Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency overnight after a leak in a California gas pipeline that supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada.

The declaration will enable the state to receive federal resources and waivers as it deals with the Kinder Morgan pipeline repair timeline and find alternative fuel sources.

