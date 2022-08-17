abac faculty.png

ABAC President Tracy Brundage, right, greets new ABAC faculty members, from left, Ridge Harper, Michael Bowen, John Cable, Madison Thornhill, Marti Schert, Jeb Sharp, Andrew Peal and Wally Woods.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Eight new faculty members started their first fall semester at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College when classes began on Monday.

The new faculty members include C. Adam Anderson, lecturer of mathematics; Andrew S. Peal, assistant professor of jazz and music theory; Marti B. Schert, lecturer of choral and applied voice; Jeb. E. Sharp, assistant professor of English; Madison M. Thornhill, lecturer of business; Wally H. Woods III, assistant professor of wildlife ecology and management; J. Ridge Harper, lecturer of education; and Michael C. Bowen, a part-time business instructor.

