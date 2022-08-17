TIFTON — Eight new faculty members started their first fall semester at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College when classes began on Monday.
The new faculty members include C. Adam Anderson, lecturer of mathematics; Andrew S. Peal, assistant professor of jazz and music theory; Marti B. Schert, lecturer of choral and applied voice; Jeb. E. Sharp, assistant professor of English; Madison M. Thornhill, lecturer of business; Wally H. Woods III, assistant professor of wildlife ecology and management; J. Ridge Harper, lecturer of education; and Michael C. Bowen, a part-time business instructor.
Three other ABAC faculty members began their ABAC careers earlier this year. They include John H. Cable, assistant professor of history; Amber C. Howard, assistant professor of biology; and Sarah Yawn, instructional service librarian.
New ABAC President Tracy Brundage greeted the new faculty members in an orientation session on Monday. She joined the administration of ABAC on Aug. 1.
“I am so excited about our future together,” Brundage said. “I want you to be a strong, vibrant part of our community. You are going to make an incredible impact on our students.”
Anderson received his M.Ed. in adult and career education and his B.A. in mathematics from Valdosta State University, and his A.S. from ABAC. Peal received his D.M.A. and M.M. in instrumental performance from the University of Miami, and his B.M. in music education from Oklahoma State University.
Schert received her M.M. in voice from Butler University and her B.M. in voice from Georgia Southern University. Sharp received his Ph.D. in English rhetoric and composition from the University of Louisville, his M.A. in English from Auburn University, and his B.S. in English from Troy University.
Thornhill received her M.A. in journalism and mass communications and B.A. in public relations from the University of Georgia. Woods received his Ph.D. in forest resources, M.N.R. in natural resources, and B.S. in wildlife from UGA.
Harper received his M.A. in social science and his B.A. in anthropology from Georgia Southern University. Bowen received his M.S. in finance from Georgetown University and his B.B.A. in finance and B.B.A. in real estate from UGA.
Cable received his Ph.D. and M.A. in history from Florida State University, his M.A.T. in history/secondary teacher education, and his B.A. in history from Georgia College and State University. Howard received her Ph.D. in molecular medicine from Augusta University and her B.S. in chemistry from Georgia Southwestern State University.
Yawn received her M.L.I.S. in library and information science and B.A. in history from Valdosta State University.
