presidents.jpg

ABAC President Tracy Brundage met with former ABAC President David Bridges this week in Tift Hall.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — In the past 16 years and two months, only two individuals have occupied the president’s office at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Those two people met this week when new ABAC President Tracy Brundage sat down with former ABAC President David Bridges in historic Tift Hall.

“It was great,” Brundage said. “Dr. Bridges established quite a legacy at ABAC during his tenure, and I think it’s prudent to understand his perspective and learn from his deep-seated knowledge of the institution. We talked about many aspects of the college and how ABAC can build for the future.”

