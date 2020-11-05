ALBANY -- A new garbage collection contractor for the city of Albany reported on Thursday that after some initial “hiccups,” the service is running smoothly.
Concrete Enterprises owner Jason Wiggins appeared before the Albany City Commission during a Thursday virtual meeting to give an update on the first month of operation.
The city approved a $3.27 million contract with the Albany-based firm in September. The contract is renewable for up to four additional years on an annual basis. The company began serving about 11,500 customers west of Slappey Boulevard on Oct. 1.
“We worked with the outgoing contractor to get it worked out,” Wiggins said. “In our opinion, the last two weeks have been smooth sailing.”
Some initial complaints centered on the former contractor’s garbage cans remaining at residences along with the new ones from Concrete Enterprises.
As a local company, Wiggins said he is dedicated to doing a good job as it looks to expand into residential collection service.
“We bought the company in 2015,” he said. “We got into the waste collection business in 2016, mostly construction debris, commercial and residential. We wanted to get into the municipal waste business, and we saw the opportunity in the city our corporate office is in.
“We bought all new equipment, from the barrels to the trucks.”
The company also has incorporated technology into its work, with trucks equipped with monitors that confirm collection at individual addresses. That is possible through radio-frequency-identification chips on each garbage can. A scanner in the truck reads the chip and confirms pickup and records the time.
After the company could not work out a contract with the subcontractor who previously worked a portion of the territory, Wiggins said he reached out and brought in a new minority-owned business to take over.
Commissioner Jon Howard questioned that move, saying the board’s understanding was that the company would be retained.
While he dealt with some initial complaint calls, Commissioner Chad Warbington said the volume has died down in recent weeks.
The company has a help desk that customers can call to speak with one of two operators, Wiggins said. That allows them to speak with someone instead of just leaving a message about issues so they can be resolved.
During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners also held a public hearing on an on-premises alcohol license request for Club Frozen Bar & Lounge.
The 1020 Flint Ave. location does not meet zoning requirements because it is on a section of roadway designated as a collector street, according to a report presented to commissioners. City ordinances do not allow locating a bar on either collector or arterial streets.
Business owner Kelvin Vamper told commissioners he put a significant amount of money into the building, which he is leasing, and was not told earlier in the process that there was a possibility the city would not issue an alcohol license.
“It was a $30,000 investment that was made by me," Vamper said. “The building was an eyesore that was in the middle of the city. It seems the entire situation could have been taken care of before all this was done. I don’t want to lose this investment.”
Vamper said he had planned to employ 15 people at the establishment. He currently is renting the building out for private events, but said “it’s kind of hard to run a bar without alcohol” as was his intended purpose.
A similar situation occurred earlier this year when the operator of a convenience store renovated and re-opened a convenience store in east Albany. That location had, before it’s closing, had a license for beer and wine package sales for decades under several owners prior to commissioners denying the new operator’s request.
Commissioner Demetrius Young said Vamper’s business was a club when he was young and said that city staff should alert prospective business owners that they are not guaranteed to get an alcohol sales license.
“I feel for you in terms of your investment,” he said. “This is a problem with the process. You should have known before you decided to make your investment that a liquor license was not a given. For whatever reason, we’re not getting that message to business owners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.