Albany Tech's new president, Emmett Griswold, looking to implement Anthony Parker's vision

Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold address the audience at a Tuesday tree-planting dedication in honor of late ATC President Anthony Parker.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — New Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold knows he has some big shoes to fill, but through working with his predecessor at Albany Tech and other staff members, Griswold says he has a plan for the future.

Griswold, who was named last week to replace Anthony Parker at the helm of the school that currently has about 2,600 students enrolled, said he will stick to the late president’s goals. That includes building new programs and working to give area residents skills to find good jobs and provide trained workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

