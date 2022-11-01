ALBANY — New Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold knows he has some big shoes to fill, but through working with his predecessor at Albany Tech and other staff members, Griswold says he has a plan for the future.
Griswold, who was named last week to replace Anthony Parker at the helm of the school that currently has about 2,600 students enrolled, said he will stick to the late president’s goals. That includes building new programs and working to give area residents skills to find good jobs and provide trained workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
“Dr. Parker meant a great deal to the institution, to the community,” Griswold said during an interview following a tree-planting ceremony honoring his mentor. “He was a visionary leader who thought all about what was needed for student development, for student growth. He put a plan in place. He put a team in place to help our students grow and also to help our employers.
“We want to continue to serve students and employers and also our post-secondary (education) partners.”
Currently, Albany Tech has three big projects under way, including a Living and Learning Center at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, a brainchild of Parker’s; the renovation of the former regional youth development center on Newton Road as a criminal justice center, and the construction of a transportation academy, another area where Parker placed great emphasis.
“Those are the three main projects we will focus on for the next several years,” Griswold said.
The center at Phoebe will train medical professionals, including nurses and phlebotomists, at a campus under construction across North Jefferson Street from the hospital and will include living quarters for students.
Griswold, a former employee with the state’s Juvenile Justice and Department of Corrections, said the criminal justice center will include a number of features to train current and future law enforcement officers as well as prosecutors. The facility will include a crime investigation program, wellness center for defensive training, mock courtroom for training in court procedures and an indoor firing range.
A recent study showed there are more than 150 vacant law enforcement positions in southwest Georgia, the president said, and Albany Tech is looking to help provide trained personnel to work in the area. Criminal justice has been added to the HOPE and career placement grant opportunities.
“From police to the DA’s office to the Department of Corrections, we want to make sure all of the agencies are provided for,” he said.
In addition to providing traditional students, including dual-enrollment students, with certificates and degrees, another major emphasis will be on assisting those who dropped out of high school but want to jump back in to continue their education. Another new program is one that will help licensed practical nurses make the transition to registered nurse.
Albany Tech was one of five technical colleges selected for a pilot dual-achievement program that allows students ages 16-21 to get a high school diploma or equivalency while taking classes for a degree or certificate.
“That will continue to be our focus — the people that are without a high school diploma,” Griswold said. “Southwest Georgia has a big illiteracy issue. We want to be a solution to help people get a high school diploma so they can continue in technical education and earn a living wage.”
Griswold, who served as interim president until his selection last week by the Technical College System of Georgia to the permanent title, served as executive vice president and vice president of academic affairs under Parker. After 24 years working in juvenile justice and corrections, he came to Albany Tech in 2004 to teach criminal justice.
“We had a good professional and personal relationship,” Griswold said of Parker. “We discussed education and work force every day, but we also talked about each other’s families. We would talk about our hobbies. He would talk about golf.
“I’d like to thank the Albany Tech family, the Parker family, the TSCG community and state board and local board of directors and the foundation. I just enlist their continued support, not only for me but the community as we continue to serve them the best we know how.”