ALBANY -- At a time when many leaders with his experience are planning exit strategies, resting on their laurels and looking to ride off into the sunset, Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker is still looking for innovative ways to provide education -- and jobs -- to the people in his adopted hometown.
Parker's -- and Albany Tech's -- latest idea offers some 2,000 or so adults in the Albany area who never graduated high school or even attempted to attain a GED the opportunity to jointly enroll in adult education and one of 42 career programs at Albany Tech to speed up the pathway to a career.
"There are a lot of people in our community -- at least 2,000 adults in the 19 to 40something age range -- for whom life got in the way when it came to completing their education," Parker said. "Most of these folks are not in the labor force, they're not buying goods or services and they're without health care. This new program gives them an opportunity to got to school and become contributing members of their families.
"We're not just giving anyone a degree; they're going to have to go through all the steps. But if they're willing to work, they can complete all the requirements in less time and find their way into the work force a lot quicker."
Parker said the process is simple: Any person who has at least one year of high school credits on an official transcript or who took and passed at least one part of the GED exam can jointly enroll in the adult education program at Albany Tech and begin work -- once deemed ready -- in one of the 42 programs in areas such as business, computers and engineering, construction and manufacturing, health care, logistics and operations, professional services, public safety and transportation.
"Certainly they've got to be making progress (in the adult education portion of the program), but we'll have counselors and academic advisors who'll help them navigate their way to the high school equivalency," the ATC president said. "They have to go through the process, but they'll have the opportunity to move into a career field a lot faster. And that will allow them to get one of the hundreds of jobs in our area that go unfilled each year because of the lack of a trained work force in some areas."
Parker offers a few examples that are eye-opening.
"There are air conditioning companies and auto collision jobs available right now where a well-trained graduate could make more than $100,000 a year," he said. "For auto techs, it's hard not to make $70,000 a year. And there are all kinds of opportunities for traveling nurses, because of the statewide and national shortages.
"(Joint enrollment for adults without a diploma or GED) is available in any of the programs that are available to (current) high school students who are jointly enrolled."
Parker said the new program is one that the community should embrace.
"Once some of these people who are not currently working get through a program and find a good-paying job, they're going to be buying goods and services on a different level," he said. "They'll buy and install washers and dryers rather than taking their clothes to the laundrymat. And about 90 percent of the jobs they'll be moving into carry health insurance, so they'll be concerned with preventative health rather than emergency care.
"The entire community benefits when people with jobs find themselves with discretionary income."
To learn more about Albany Tech's new joint enrollment program, contact the college's adult education department at (229) 430-7881. Financial aid is available to students who are OK'd to enroll in program classes.