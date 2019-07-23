New Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services CEO to continue legacy

ALBANY — Dana Glass, now the CEO of Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services, has a passion for helping people. As she settles into her new role, it is expected the organization in her charge — which has seen significant growth in recent years — will continue that legacy.
Aspire announced earlier this month that its board of directors had selected Glass to serve as the organization’s CEO. She had served as its deputy director since January.
Glass succeeded Kay Brooks Hatfield, who retired after more than 10 years of service to Aspire. Glass was offered the position in April; Aspire’s board selected her on June 11, and the Georgia Department of Behavorial Health and Developmental Disabilities confirmed her earlier this month — making her promotion official.
The new CEO began her career with Aspire in August 2014 in utilization management and billing. In 2016, she was promoted to chief clinical officer for the organization.
“Several years ago, we developed a sustainable plan,” Glass said. “Agencywide, we were looking to develop the work force, to build managers moving forward.”
Building this plan has worked to the organization’s advantage over the last year, as it has added six new programs, each with its own staff.
“We knew we needed to make sure we had strong team members,” Glass said.
Glass said her passion is in direct care and service delivery.
“We have met together at least monthly, and I have met with each manager,” she said. “Being a manager is not about being in a position, it is about serving.
“(We want to maintain) that mindset throughout the organization. With six programs in a year, we grew so fast. While we are growing to meet the needs of the community (we need to provide quality).”
Refining processes and putting efficiencies into place, while not compromising access, is a vital part of Glass’ Aspire plan.
“It’s a very big responsibility, but I feel a lot of gratitude in serving this community,” she said. “I want us to be the team that helps people in (hard) times. The focus is not on what they are recovering from, but what they are recovering to.”
While based in Dougherty County, Aspire serves seven other counties. It houses its programs in various settings, including schools.
Glass said access is something on which the agency prides itself, especially being in a region like southwest Georgia that is often underserved for mental health and addictive disease services. So it will keep looking for gaps.
“People can’t drive an hour for services,” Glass said. “Some can’t drive two minutes. We embrace new opportunities and try something new. We will continue to embrace opportunities and (seize them) as they come up.”
The new CEO said that community engagement is important, so that will be encouraged.
“What people help build, they will sustain,” Glass said.
She said internal support is growing, and effort is being made to sustain as efficient a credentialing process as possible to get personnel on the frontlines and serving people faster.
“We want to make sure we have a confident work force,” Glass said.
A program for autism is in development at Aspire, and in the next fiscal year growth is expected in youth services. Expansion is also expected at the substance abuse peer support service known as the Change Center.
There has been a recent boost in peer support, with more individuals gaining the certification they need to serve.
“That is something we are looking at internally,” Glass said. “We are really on fire in recovery development.”
More of Aspire’s staff is being certified for the Georgia Recovery Project to further fight the battle against drug addiction.
“We need to normalize the idea that people can recover,” Glass said. “It is real. People can recover, and we can help with that.”
Glass said her goal for Aspire is to embrace opportunities to provide quality care as they arise. That is, she says, something the agency already does, and it has resulted in a former hospital in Calhoun County being repurposed, development of new clinics in Miller and Lee counties, and office space in Worth County.
“I want to build on the foundation we already have,” she said. “We are proud of the growth we have had in the last couple of years, and I don’t want to lose that (momentum).
“What has helped us grow is accessibility in all of our communities.”
Partnerships have played a role in the agency’s growth, so Glass said that is something else for Aspire to build upon.
“We are definitely grateful for our stakeholders, and sometimes our stakeholders bring opportunities to us,” Glass said. “We want to be a good partner. We are certainly not perfect, but we do have a commitment to the community we serve.”
While Glass is taking on a heavy load, she said she is not carrying it by herself. A team approach is vital to moving the mission forward.
“I have a real strong team, so it is not all on my shoulders,” she said. “I have an executive team, and they all have that passion. At the end of the day, they want to do the right thing.
“I certainly couldn’t do this all by myself. Every week, the managers are bringing new opportunities.”
Glass is a licensed clinical social worker with more than 20 years of clinical experience serving a broad range of diverse populations, from children and adolescents to the geriatric population in rural south Georgia. Her previous professional experience includes work in child welfare as well as management experience in behavioral health and addictive disease settings.
Prior to her time with Aspire, she audited the organization.
“Aspire BHDD Services is delighted to welcome Dana as our new CEO, and we are excited that her experience, training and leadership skills will continue to guide Aspire toward our vision of leading our communities toward health, hope and recovery,” Aspire officials said in a news release last week announcing her promotion. “We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Hatfield for her years of unparalleled guidance and management and wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Glass received a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Georgia Southern University and a master’s of social work degree with a child welfare concentration from Valdosta State University. She and her husband have three children and are actively involved in their community.