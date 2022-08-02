New Biden administration initiative looks to fix water infrastructure problems in poor, rural areas

US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks in San Bernardino, California on January 21. The Biden administration on August 2 launched an initiative that it hopes will help resolve wastewater issues in 11 poor, rural communities where inadequate disposal is a health risk to residents.

 PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched an initiative that it hopes will help resolve wastewater issues in 11 poor, rural communities where inadequate disposal is a health risk to residents.

The Closing America's Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative, launched under the US Department of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Agency, is set to be unveiled by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu in Lowndes County, Alabama, one of 11 communities that are part of the initiative.

