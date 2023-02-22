State Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities receives mental health grant

ATLANTA — The state legislature is set to consider a wide-ranging mental health reform bill that aims at improving services for Georgians struggling with mental health or substance-abuse challenges.

House Bill 520 has bipartisan support and is co-sponsored by state Reps. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.

