State Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities receives mental health grant

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA – Georgia disability advocates are calling for the creation of a special commission devoted to the problems Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities face.

State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, has introduced legislation that would create an “Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Innovation Commission,” akin to the highly successful behavioral health commission formed in 2019.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News