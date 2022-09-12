"Breathtaking" images of a stellar nursery in the Orion Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope are revealing intricate details about how stars and planetary systems form.

The images, released Monday, shed light on an environment similar to our own solar system when it formed more than 4.5 billion years ago. Observing the Orion Nebula will help space scientists better understand what happened during the first million years of the Milky Way's planetary evolution, said Western University astrophysicist Els Peeters in a news release.

