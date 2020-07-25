ALBANY – Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, announced that it will open a new store this fall, located at 832 N Westover Blvd. in Albany
Burlington offers new arrivals daily, featuring attention-grabbing prices.
"Enjoy great deals every day on ladies’ apparel, menswear, children’s clothing, family footwear, everything for baby, a variety of accessories, home décor items and gifts for every occasion," a Burlington news release said. "At Burlington, enjoy the same brands and styles that you can get from other retailers, but for much less."
The safety and well-being of customers and associates remains a top priority, Burlington officials said, noting plans to implement social distancing practices in stores as they open, including but not limited to:
-- New, spacious store layout;
-- Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least 6 feet apart;
- One-way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles;
-- Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor.
"We will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping cart wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place," the company said.
Interested employee candidates can learn more about joining the Burlington team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
Burlington Stores Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The retailer is a Fortune 500 company and was operating 736 stores (including temporarily closed stores) as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores.
For more information about Burlington, visit www.burlington.com.
