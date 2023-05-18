(CNN) — Graduates at the New College of Florida will hold an alternative commencement ceremony Thursday evening in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ conservative takeover of the college.

The alternative ceremony will be a private event, students say, held at an undisclosed location in Sarasota, where the school is based. The small liberal arts college has been known to offer a welcoming environment to LGBTQ students.

