New College of Florida students to hold rally as conservative leaders move forward with overhaul of school

Students during a Defend New College protest in Sarasota, Florida, on January 31.

 Octavio Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Students and faculty at the New College of Florida are planning to demonstrate during a board of trustees meeting Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a conservative takeover of the small public liberal arts college.

In January, DeSantis replaced six of the 13 members on the college's board of trustees with conservative allies, including Christopher Rufo, who has fueled the fight against critical race theory. The new board forced out the college's president and appointed DeSantis ally Richard Corcoran as interim president. Corcoran will earn a base salary of $699,000.

CNN's Leyla Santiago and Denise Royal contributed.

Tags