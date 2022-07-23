How child vaccination rates for COVID-19 compare across every state

The easily spread new COVID-19 variants have health care officials concerned about the impending return of students to school.

 File: Shutterstock

ALBANY – When COVID-19 first hit, the elderly made up the largest population of those who developed severe illness and succumbed to those illnesses. The novel coronavirus ravaged nursing homes around the country and hit particularly hard during the first wave in southwest Georgia facilities.

The latest variants of the disease, BA.4 and BA.5, which are much more transmissible, are still infecting those residents, but the heavily vaccinated elderly population are for the most part not getting seriously ill, medical officials say. But the easy spread of new variants and the impending return of students to school have them concerned.

