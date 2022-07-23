ALBANY – When COVID-19 first hit, the elderly made up the largest population of those who developed severe illness and succumbed to those illnesses. The novel coronavirus ravaged nursing homes around the country and hit particularly hard during the first wave in southwest Georgia facilities.
The latest variants of the disease, BA.4 and BA.5, which are much more transmissible, are still infecting those residents, but the heavily vaccinated elderly population are for the most part not getting seriously ill, medical officials say. But the easy spread of new variants and the impending return of students to school have them concerned.
And the young and healthy are not immune to catching, and in rare instances having severe complications from, the disease, said Bainbridge pediatrician Dr. Winston Price, a physician for nearly 50 years who works at Memorial Pediatrics.
“Some of these young athletes we have seen have been complaining that they just do not have the same energy they had before COVID,” Price said.
Some schools have even suspended participation in sports due to what could potentially be the impact of long COVID, the physician said. A number of young patients have lingering symptoms, particularly long-term abdominal complaints and loss of appetite as well as fatigue.
Younger individuals have been among those less likely to be vaccinated, probably because their parents do not feel the disease is a threat to them, Price said.
The two currently prevalent variants have not been making younger patients severely ill, but the one constant of viruses is that they are constantly mutating and changing, and a future version could be more dangerous and lethal.
On Friday, the Phoebe Putney Health System reported that COVID cases have been on a slow but steady rise in the area since April. There were 39 patients hospitalized in Albany on Friday, with eight additional patients at Phoebe facilities in Americus and Sylvester.
Through the course of the pandemic 4,446 COVID-positive patients have recovered, but the virus has accounted for 461 deaths in Albany, 126 in Americus and one in Sylvester, the health system reported.
With a rising number of cases, the re-opening of schools next month could be another opportunity for the virus to spread.
Recently, three members of a Bainbridge family were sickened with high fevers, coughing and congestion that lasted several days, Price said. And the physician said he has seen patients as young as 1 month.
“Later that week, they had a set of 7-month-old twins who got COVID,” Price said said. “The family advised they thought COVID-19 was over, and they were not aware children under the age of 5 and (as young as age) 6 months could have gotten the vaccine.
“(Parents) think COVID-19 is over, and they don’t realize they can spread the virus to their newborns and young children. Personally, I have not had any patients who have had any untoward reactions to the vaccine.”
Some patients who express reluctance to being vaccinated share anecdotes of a vaccine causing ill effects to “a friend of a friend,” the physician said, but on further enquiry, it turns out the information usually came from something they read on a social media site.
He encouraged individuals to get valid information instead of depending on what are often incorrect sources.
And, he added, the dreaded “M” word also could come into play. Price recommended students wear face coverings when they return to school due to the easy transmission of the BA variants.
“Masking is effective in reducing the spread of the virus,” he said. “If we’re still at the (infection) rate of the last three weeks, it will be impossible for schools to go back to normal without masking and social distancing.”
And research is showing that a person does not have to get severely ill to develop long COVID, and multiple infections for an individual increase that risk.
“Whether you have a mild disease does not change the impact the disease can have on the body, the respiratory system, in addition to fatigue and respiratory complaints," Price said. "We want people to know the long-term impacts are something we are learning more about every day.”
