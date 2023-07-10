(CNN) — Heavy rains brought deadly floods to northern India on the weekend as the country’s capital marked its wettest July day in more than 40 years, according to authorities and local reports.

The rains triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people across the region, CNN affiliate CNN-News18 reported.

CNN’s Rhea Mogul contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0