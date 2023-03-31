A cache of newly released FBI documents reveals Stephen Paddock, the gambler who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history in Las Vegas in 2017, may have harbored resentment over how he and other high rollers were treated by casinos.

The heavily redacted documents -- which include hundreds of pages of investigation records, evidence inventories and interviews with people who knew Paddock -- also provide a fuller picture of the gunman's obsessive gambling habits.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Scott Glover and Ann O'Neill contributed to this report.

