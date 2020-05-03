ASHBURN -- A new chief ranger has been named by the Georgia Forestry Commission to oversee operations in Turner County. Al Potts, a 26-year veteran of the agency, is expanding his role as Tift County chief ranger and will now lead services for Turner County landowners as well.
“Al brings an enormous amount of experience to this position,” Georgia Forestry Commission Director Chuck Williams said. “He’s a longtime wildland firefighter, a forester technician, and a mentor to many in the Commission. His established relationships in this area will serve to enhance fire safety and forest health and production. Turner County is in excellent hands.”
As chief ranger, Potts is responsible for all fire control operations in both Turner and Tift Counties. In addition to serving as liaison with all rural fire departments, Potts directs training for wildland firefighters, schedules GFC firebreak and plowing services, and leads the agency’s testing procedures for the physical fitness of area GFC Protection Department personnel.
Potts joined the Georgia Forestry Commission’s Tift County Unit as a Ranger 1 in 1994. He said his passion for the outdoors and for working with landowners has been instrumental in preparing him for his new duties.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the people of Turner County,” Potts said. “People here care deeply about their land and productivity of the forest. Our local GFC is focused on customer service and safety, so I look forward to demonstrating how people here can count on us.”
For more information about the Georgia Forestry Commission and its services, visit GaTrees.org.
